Trusted reporter offers reassuring update on potential injury to Leeds United forward

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has avoided an injury despite limping out of Italy U21s’ win over San Marino, Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported.

Leeds United man Gnonto has had a difficult campaign to date. There was significant speculation over his future in the summer and with an ankle injury also limiting his involvement, he hasn’t found much action this season.

He linked up with Italy’s U21 squad for the current international break, but fresh concerns emerged over a new injury after he withdrew from the action against San Marino last week. Now though, those fears have been allayed in fresh reports.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue, Gnonto has escaped injury after pulling up with a hamstring issue. As a result, the Leeds United forward is still with the Italy youngsters as they prepare to face the Republic of Ireland tomorrow.

Gnonto scored twice and provided an assist in the win over San Marino’s young squad in what was his fourth cap for the U21s.

A relief for the Whites

Gnonto may not be as vital to the Leeds United side as he was last season. His place in the team certainly isn’t as prevalent after the summer saga, but he’s still a great player for Daniel Farke to have at his disposal in the Championship.

He’s been a lively option off the bench for the Whites and there is still plenty of time for him to play a part in the club’s promotion push. An injury would have been another blow to the talented forward after a tough campaign, so the new update provides some relief.

The hope will be that he can avoid injury in the final game of the international break as Gnonto prepares to return to Leeds United duty later this week. Farke’s side face Rotherham United on Friday as they look to close the gap to the Championship’s top-two to just five points.