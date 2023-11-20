‘So low on confidence’ – Bradford City vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Barnsley prediction ahead of the EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday night.

Bradford City go into the game on a poor run of form. Their last win was in the EFL trophy, since then they have exited the FA Cup to Wycombe Wanderers, and lost twice in League Two, the most recent being a 4-2 defeat to Notts County.

Barnsley are faring better, as they sit in the play-off places in League One, but their recent results have been inconsistent. They needed a replay to defeat Horsham in the FA Cup and were heavily beaten by Derby County in the league.

Both teams go into the fixture with identical records in the EFL Trophy. Not only do they both have six points out of six with two victories, but the duo have each scored five goals and conceded just once.

The game still has something riding on it though, as however comes out on top will get a home draw in the last 32 of the competition.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This match could provide some respite for two teams who haven’t been in the best of form recently. On paper it should be an easy win for Barnsley, but this competition seems to have brought out the best in Bradford.

“If both teams play to the best of their abilities, it should be win for the Tykes.

“But don’t write the Bantams off. They are capable of making it tough for Barnsley, who should sneak a win to top the group.”

Bradford City vs Barnsley prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“While a midweek EFL Trophy game offers Bradford City a bit of respite from their League Two struggles, I can’t see them taking anything from this one. Barnsley can afford to rotate their ranks and should still come out on top.

“This cup has given the Tykes opportunities to showcase some of their bright talents and it’s gone well to date. The Bantams are so low on confidence as well now, so I think the visitors will find joy.

“I’ll go for a 3-1 away win.”

Bradford City vs Barnsley prediction: 1-3