Opinion: Sunderland should consider fresh Birmingham City swoop as Spurs eye ex-Blues star Bellingham

Sunderland’s move for Jobe Bellingham caught the eye in the summer, and the youngster has impressed at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have entrusted 18-year-old Bellingham with a regular starting role. He found a good amount of game time at Birmingham City, but he’s really been able to catch the eye with the Black Cats having started all 16 of their Championship games so far.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Bellingham’s start to life at the Stadium of Light is drawing glances from elsewhere. Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keeping a close eye on his development, and a winter move would leave Tony Mowbray without his go-to attacking midfielder.

Sunderland have promising options who could come into the team in that role, but they could be wise to turn their attentions back to Birmingham City for a swoop on another one of their top talents: George Hall.

Another top prospect

Hall is one of Birmingham City’s brightest talents. He’s played 34 times for the first-team at just 19 and has chipped in with two goals and an assist in the process. You’d have fancied him to add that total had he not been sidelined for much of this season through injury too.

The midfielder has had interest from top clubs before, and that may make it a tougher deal for Sunderland to strike. However, Bellingham was rated just as highly as his former Blues teammate and was tempted to the North East by their offer of regular minutes and fantastic player development.

That could work to tempt Hall up to Wearside too. He’d be an ideal addition if Bellingham was to make a move to a top club and would be another player with a potentially huge resale value for the Black Cats in the years to come.

Time will tell just how Bellingham’s situation pans out but if he was to move on, Hall would be a smart addition in his place.