One defeat: Predicting the outcome of Des Buckingham’s first 5 games in charge of Oxford United

Oxford United have named their new boss, bringing in Des Buckingham as the replacement for Liam Manning.

Oxford United find themselves 2nd in the League One table. They’re a point behind leaders Portsmouth with 16 games placed but have had to undergo an unplanned change of manager after Manning’s move to Bristol City.

Plenty of names were linked with the post but Oxford-born Buckingham has taken the reins. He arrives with a strong reputation from his work with City Football Group side Mumbai City and will be tasked with leading the U’s push to the Championship.

Here, we look at how his first five games in charge of Oxford United could pan out…

Cheltenham Town (A)

Buckingham’s first match in charge of his hometown club comes away to 23rd-placed Cheltenham Town. On paper, Oxford United will be favourites, but the Robins have improved under Darrell Clarke with only one loss in their last five.

However, Buckingham should be in good to get his tenure off to a perfect start.

Score prediction: Cheltenham Town 0-2 Oxford United

Bolton Wanderers (H)

This is a really tough one, but the Kassam Stadium should be bouncing. Bolton Wanderers have really hit their stride and will be right up there with the U’s this season, so don’t be surprised if this ends level.

Score prediction: Oxford United 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

Grimsby Town (H)

The visit of Grimsby Town provides Buckingham and Oxford with a break from League One action. At the time of writing, the Mariners are managerless but will have their eyes on an FA Cup shock.

Not many will be backing them to pull that off though, especially if they’re still without a boss.

Score prediction: Oxford United 3-0 Grimsby Town

Peterborough United (A)

Like the Bolton Wanderers game, this will be another stern early test for Buckingham as his Yellows. He’ll be up against an experienced operator in Darren Ferguson, whose Peterborough United team are in the play-off picture this season.

This could bring about a first U’s defeat for the new boss.

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Oxford United

Reading (A)

Reading are a team in a dire state and while things can change quickly, you can’t help but feel their issues won’t be solved by the time Oxford United head to Berkshire on December 12th.

This is a game Buckingham and co should be confident of taking three points from in fairly comfortable fashion.

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Oxford United