Millwall midfielder makes revelation over contract option amid clear stance over future

Millwall midfielder George Saville has confirmed his contract includes a one-year extension clause, stating his desire to stay at The Den.

Millwall brought Saville back to the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021. He’s in his fourth spell with the club, previously spending two loans and a permanent stint at The Den.

Overall, he’s played 166 times for the Lions. His most recent outing was in Joe Edwards’ first game in charge of the team, leading them to a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to end a run of five Championship games without a win.

Saville was on the scoresheet in the comprehensive win over the Owls and now, he’s been quizzed on his future with Millwall. The 30-year-old has shared his clear stance over his desires too.

As quoted by the South London Press, Saville confirmed that there is a clause in his contract to potentially extend his stay beyond the end of this season, when his current deal runs out. The midfielder would love to stay put too, saying:

“I’ve got this year left. There is a clause for potentially one more, an option year. At the moment it is this season.

“Of course I’d love to stay. I appreciate the fans as well. They show me a lot of love.”

One to hold onto?

Saville started in Edwards’ first game in charge of Millwall and time will tell if he sees the Northern Ireland international has a player who can hold down a starting role for good. His goal on the first outing for Edwards’ team can only be a good thing in his efforts to maintain his place in the team.

He has over 300 Championship appearances to his name, many of which can come with Millwall. Saville could be a valuable player to hold onto for the foreseeable as his experience could help him be a real leader in Edwards’ dressing room, especially for future new signings given how well he knows life at The Den.

Saville seems keen to stay put at Millwall too, so time will tell if there is to be any movement on his future beyond the end of this season.