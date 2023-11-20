Middlesbrough man set to miss the remainder of the season as injury update emerges

Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan is set to miss the rest of the season as he recovers from an operation, he confirmed via his official Instagram account.

After starting the first eight games of the season for the Middlesbrough, they have been without Lenihan for the last eight, with Paddy McNair pairing Dael Fry in his absence. The 29-year-old had became a huge part of the Boro backline at the start of the season, even captaining the side on three occasions.

The 29-year-old had been out of action due to an Achilles problem, but the player has now revealed on Instagram that he has undergone surgery to rectify the issue. The surgery was indeed successful, but Michael Carrick’s side have been dealt a blow in that Lenihan will now miss the remainder of the campaign.

“Road to Recovery begins today after undergoing a successful operation,” he wrote. “Gutted to be missing the rest of the season but I’ll be helping the lads as best I can from afar.”

January reinforcements needed?

Middlesbrough have just two fit centre-backs at their disposal currently, with Fry and McNair having no back-up in reserve. Matt Clarke may have been fit enough for the bench in Boro’s last four outings, but Carrick won’t want to rush him back after over a year out.

Elsewhere, Tommy Smith is also out for the season and had filled in when needed, whilst midfielder Jonny Howson and right-back Anfernee Dijksteel have also stepped in and could do the same again. But it is likely that Middlesbrough may look to January for reinforcements.

A loan move for a Premier League youngster, an old experienced head in need of minutes, or a free agent could do the trick in helping Boro in their quest for promotion, even if they were just to be a second option behind the preferred duo.