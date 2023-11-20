Leicester City player signed in £17m deal this year says he has ‘no future’ with the Foxes

Leicester City’s loaned out left-back Victor Kristiansen has said he has ‘no future’ with the Foxes despite only joining in January.

Leicester City only signed Danish defender Kristiansen in January. He arrived as a highly-rated young player from FC Copenhagen in a deal worth up to £17m but ultimately, he wasn’t able to help the Foxes stave off relegation to the Championship.

As a result, the 20-year-old was among those to exit in the summer. Serie A side Bologna snapped him up on a season-long deal, though he’s still contracted to Leicester until the summer of 2028.

There is an option to make the Bologna loan permanent though and now, Kristensen has made a clear statement over how he sees his future at the King Power Stadium.

The Leicester City man has said he has ‘no future’ with the Championship side while speaking with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness). He stated with conviction when asked about his future:

“No, at the moment, there is no future for me there.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Heading for pastures new

It might have been hoped that Kristiansen would have a future with Leicester City after his Bologna loan perhaps, especially if they made an immediate return to the Premier League. However, regardless of how the season pans out, you have to think that he will be sent elsewhere.

It’s clear he and manager Enzo Maresca aren’t aligned and after this clear comment, it looks as though it will be best for all if he was to embark on a fresh start elsewhere. Whether that comes with Bologna or elsewhere, time will tell.

As a 20-year-old player with a good amount of senior experience in good leagues, you have to think that he won’t be short of suitors. Bologna look as though they’ll have first refusal given the option to buy in his loan deal though.