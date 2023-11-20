Coventry City attacker takes big step forward in injury recovery, new update shared

Coventry City have shared pictures of Kasey Palmer back on the grass as he steps up his injury recovery.

Coventry City have had a tough season to date, losing key players in the summer while plenty have been sidelined through injury. With the end of the international break nearing, the hope will be that the clouds can start to clear on that front though.

Prior to the break, manager Mark Robins shared that sidelined attacking midfielder Palmer was in line for a return to training in the week leading up to the clash with Millwall. Now, with the Lions awaiting this weekend, a fresh insight into the Jamaican international’s recovery has emerged.

Coventry City have shared pictures of Palmer back outside, welcoming him back to training after an extended absence through a hamstring injury.

Palmer’s last Championship appearance came in the 3-2 defeat to Cardiff City. He’s been recovering from a thigh injury since but looks to have taken a welcome step forward in his bid to get back to 100%.

Back on the grass

Coventry City will now look to ease Palmer back into training and hopefully, it won’t be long before he’s back in contention for Championship action. The Millwall may well come too soon if the Sky Blues want to remain cautious with his recovery, but this marks a welcome step forward for both the team and the player.

The Sky Blues have really struggled this season, leaving them 20th in the Championship table. Hopefully, the nearing return of Palmer can add some creativity and some extra potency going forward.

Palmer will be an option for Robins out wide or through the middle, either as an attacking midfielder or slightly closer to the striker.