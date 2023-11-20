‘A concern’ – Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Leyton Orient come into the midweek clash looking to get back to winning ways.

After a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, they have lost to Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy and Oxford United in League One. As it stands, they sit 13th in the table.

Lincoln City have all stuttered in recent weeks. They are coming into the game on the back of a weekend loss to Stevenage.

That made it a disappointing start for recently appointed Imps manager Michael Skubala. After a run of five league games without a win, Lincoln currently sit in 10th place in League One, four points off the play-off places.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This a tough game to call, as both sides are struggling at the moment. The fact that neither team has won a league game in November is a concern when it comes to their form.

“It will be interesting to see just how well Michael Skubala does at Lincoln. However, this game could come too early in his tenure to pick up a win.

“This game looks to be a stick-on draw, and it might even end goalless.”

Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: 0-0

James Ray

“I’m not sure there’ll be anything to separate these two. Both Orient and Lincoln could do with picking up a win but in the grand scheme of things, a draw wouldn’t be a bad result for either side.

“Orient’s main aim is to consolidate their place in the division and hold sides like Lincoln City to a point will only strengthen their efforts to do so. As for the visitors, Brisbane Road can be a tough place to go, and it would mark a first point under Skubala’s management.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d lean towards the hosts. However, I’ll predict this to end 1-1.”

Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1