‘A comfortable win’ – MK Dons vs Northampton Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their MK Dons vs Northampton Town prediction ahead of the EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday night.

MK Dons go into the EFL Trophy clash well-placed to reach the next stage of the tournament. They have a 100% record in the competition to date and a win over Northampton Town would take them three points clear of Oxford United.

The Cobblers meanwhile are out of the tournament. They have one point from two fixtures, and cannot make the next stage of the competition.

MK Dons do go into the game on the back of a couple of poor results though. They lost to Reading in the FA Cup and were held to a goalless draw by Newport County in League Two. That result didn’t do much for MK Dons’ promotion charge, they are rooted in 13th place in mid-table.

Northampton’s recent results have been slightly better. They also crashed out of the FA Cup, losing at home to Barrow. However, they defeated Burton Albion 2-0 in their last League One fixture, with that win keeping them just out of the relegation places.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“The EFL Trophy is never an easy tournament to predict, due to how much importance any given side is putting in the tournament.

“However, the fact that MK Dons are close to reaching the next stage of the competition and Northampton have been eliminated, does suggest that the Dons will be favourites for the three points.

“Perhaps Northampton will play with a freedom as they have nothing to lose, but you would expect a comfortable win for the hosts to reach the next stage of the competition.”

MK Dons vs Northampton Town prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“You can’t help but feel MK Dons will place a lot more value on this game. Northampton are already out of the EFL Trophy and the Dons are still taking every game to learn and settle into Williamson’s ways.

“They’re the lower league side but I can see them emerging victorious from this. Their position in the group will give them freedom and that could get the best out of them.

“I’ll go for a 3-1 home victory.”

MK Dons vs Northampton Town prediction: 3-1