3 strikers Derby County should consider moving for in January if Arsenal make recall decision

Derby County recruited Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules on loan in the summer, but his Pride Park stint hasn’t gone as hoped.

Derby County added John-Jules to their attacking ranks to offer something different to the likes of James Collins, Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn. The striker has endured an injury-hit time with the Rams though, and Arsenal have been tipped to recall the striker this winter.

It would leave Derby County in need of another striker in January. So, with that said, here are three options the League One side should keep in mind as the New Year nears…

Khayon Edwards – Arsenal

While John-Jules’ stint hasn’t gone as hoped, Derby County could be wise to eye another Gunners talent in Khayon Edwards. The 20-year-old is yet to taste senior football but has found prolific form for the club’s U21s this season.

He’s returned seven goals and three assists in 11 games across all competitions. Edwards also notched a goal and an assist against both Exeter City and Reading in the EFL Trophy, showing he can perform against first-team opponents.

Will Osula – Sheffield United

Osula’s loan spell with Derby County might not have been the most eye-catching over the second half of last season. But, he’d bring speed and physicality to the Rams’ frontline and could definitely benefit from a new loan.

The Dane has been prolific for Sheffield United’s youngsters once again but senior opportunities continue to elude him at Sheffield United.

Joe Taylor – Colchester United (on loan from Luton Town)

Last but not least is Joe Taylor, who has really caught the eye in League Two. The Luton Town loanee has eight goals and two assists in 19 games across all competitions this season and could be ready for a shot in the third-tier.

Derby County could be a great next move for the Welshman after proving he’s above League Two level.