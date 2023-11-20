3 players Wigan Athletic must be looking to hold onto ahead of 2024

Wigan Athletic have had a rollercoaster of a season so far in League One, as they bid to overcome an eight-point deduction.

Wigan Athletic, under the management of Shaun Maloney, have battled hard to deal with the points deduction and as it stands are out of the relegation zone. They currently sit in 18th place, and have won eight of their 17 League One games so far.

With a good run of results, the play-offs aren’t out of the question. But for this season, the main goal for Wigan Athletic has to be avoiding relegation. They will have a far better chance of doing that if they keep the squad together in 2024.

So as next year nears, we take a look at three Wigan Athletic players that the club will be hoping to hold onto in 2024…

Jason Kerr

The centre-back had been a Wigan Athletic mainstay until he suffered knee and foot injuries which have kept him out of action for over a year. It means a tough decision awaits, but Kerr can come back and be a real star for the Latics if he gets back to his best.

With his contract expiring in 2024, it would be a great show of faith in his abilities to offer him a new deal despite his injury issues.

Liam Shaw

Shaw is on loan from Celtic and has been a regular when fit for Wigan Athletic. The midfielder has featured in the Latics’ last eight league games. He is due to return to Celtic in 2024, but his chances of playing time there are remote.

For that reason, the Latics should look to extend his loan or maybe even secure him on a permanent basis in the future.

Jordan Jones

When has been available, winger Jordan Jones has been this season. He has contributed four assists in seven games for Maloney’s side, proving himself as a real creative outlet.

His contract expires in 2024, and Wigan Athletic will be very keen to ensure he doesn’t depart in January, as their prospects for this season could depend on it. If possible, the club should be looking to tie Jones down to a new deal.