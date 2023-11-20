3 players Plymouth Argyle must be looking to hold onto ahead of 2024

Plymouth Argyle’s return to the Championship hasn’t been plain sailing, as they find themselves in the lower reaches of the table.

Plymouth Argyle are currently in 19th in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone. They are currently on a run of one win in their last six league games, which must be a concern for manager Steven Schumacher.

What would help the Pilgrims’ survival bid is ensuring that few players leave and the majority of the squad stays together in 2024, perhaps while adding some fresh faces in the January window.

So, with the New Year on the horizon, we take a look at three Plymouth Argyle players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Ryan Hardie

The Scottish striker hasn’t been overawed by making the league from League One to the Championship. So far this season, Hardie has scored six goals in the English second-tier, a level of goal scoring could appeal to clubs looking for a striker.

Plymouth Argyle will need to ensure Hardie isn’t sold in 2024. As his contract runs until 2026, they should be confident of keeping the player but must take a firm stance over potential interest.

Mickel Miller

Miller has become the first choice left-back at Home Park this season. He has made 11 league appearances so far, and has made a place in the starting XI his own.

Miller’s contract expires in 2024, and Plymouth Argyle will not want to replace a regular starter as soon as January. They should look to come to agreement on a new deal with the player, who can play anywhere on left and on either wing.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Michael Cooper

Plymouth Argyle haven’t long welcomed Cooper back to action after a long-term injury but there’s no doubt that he’s one of the club’s most valuable assets. His deal is up in 2025 and to avoid speculation over his future in 2024, it would be wise to get him tied down to a new contract sooner rather than later.