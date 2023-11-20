3 players Bolton Wanderers must be looking to hold onto ahead of 2024

Bolton Wanderers have had an excellent season in League One so far, and will be confident of winning promotion.

Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 3rd place in the division, level on points with Oxford United and only a point behind league leaders Portsmouth. The club will be eager to keep the squad together in 2024, to give the club the best chance of winning promotion.

With 2024 fast approaching, we look at three Bolton Wanderers players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Dion Charles

The Northern Irish striker is a big reason why Bolton are at the top end of League One this season. He has weighed in with nine goals in 15 league games, and you have to think clubs will be expressing interest in the 28-year-old.

The fact that the forward penned a new deal until 2026 earlier this season goes to show how important the club know he is for them. And looking forward, it is key for Bolton Wanderers to keep hold of Charles in 2024 to keep the club’s promotion dream alive.

Aaron Morley

The midfielder has been a big part of Bolton Wanderers’s success so far this season. He might not start every game, but Morley has still contributed three goals and six assists.

With those statistics, clubs will be keen to sign the player, who is under contract until 2025. With just over a year left on his deal, Bolton could keep the player past 2024 by offering a new contract, as he could become a real asset elsewhere if he isn’t kept on by the Trotters.

Paris Maghoma

Maghoma has been a first-team regular for most of the season for Bolton Wanderers, featuring in 11 of the Trotters’ 16 league fixtures so far.

At the age of 22, the player looks to have a bright future in the game, but his loan from Brentford expires at the end of this season. Bolton should be eager to get the player to sign Maghoma on a permanent deal, and the Brentford loanee could be keen as well as he continues to get first-team football game time.