3 managers Morecambe must consider with Derek Adams in line for Ross County return

Morecambe could be managerless soon with Derek Adams being lined up for a third stint as Ross County manager.

Morecambe have had Adams in charge since February 2022, bringing him back for a second stint after his Bradford City exit. He has the Shrimps sat 9th in the League Two table as it stands, but it could be that he’s on the move.

The Scottish Sun reported on Sunday that he’s being lined up for a Ross County return after their move to sack Malky Mackay.

With that said, it could be wise for Morecambe to consider some potential replacements. We put forward three out-of-work bosses who should be on the League Two side’s radar…

Joey Barton

Barton isn’t long out of a job after leaving Bristol Rovers towards the end of last month. He’s got a League Two promotion to his name and has ample third-tier experience, so an opportunity with a promotion-chasing fourth-tier side could appeal to him as he looks to return to the dugout.

Barton’s spells its Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers were fairly long ones too, so he could lead Morecambe for a few years if successful.

David Artell

Artell has been out of the game since leaving Crewe Alexandra in April 2022 and is often touted as a contender for vacant League Two jobs. He’s brilliant in working under a limited budget and can oversee the development of young talents well.

He’s had a while out of the game but if an intriguing option arises, it could be that he makes a long-awaited return to the dugout.

Paul Hurst

Like Barton, Hurst hasn’t been out of a job long. He moved on from Grimsby Town at the end of last month but could be a solid option for Morecambe to consider. He’s another manager with promotions on his record and has worked well with limited funds.

He could jump at the chance to return with a team like Morecambe, who are more upwardly-mobile that his former side.