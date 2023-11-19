Sunderland set sights on 20-year-old South American forward

Sunderland are eyeing up Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland are a side well-versed in recruiting talented players from across the world. They’ve dipped into the European and South American markets in recent windows and ahead of January, they’ll be casting eyes over more potential additions.

Now, claims of interest in a new talent have emerged from reporter Nixon.

Writing on his Patreon, he states that Sunderland are chasing Uruguayan starlet Rodriguez. The 20-year-old plays for Montevideo-based Liverpool in Uruguay’s top-tier and was scouted by Stuart Harvey last week.

Operating across the front three, Rodriguez managed six goals and four assists over 2022/23 campaign. He’s also returned 11 goals in 33 appearances for Uruguay’s U20s and remained an unused substitute for the senior squad against Cuba in the summer.

Nixon states Rodriguez is an ambitious target for Sunderland, but they have the funds to bring him in after the summer sale of Ross Stewart to Southampton.

One to watch?

Time will tell if the reported interest in Rodriguez develops into anything more serious but Sunderland look to be following him closely after Harvey’s recent scouting trip. He’s keen on a move to Europe, to the Black Cats may have to pounce before other suitors emerge.

Rodriguez has spent the majority of his career playing as a striker but he found most of his action over the 2022/23 campaign on the right-wing. His versatility across the front line would make him a helpful asset in Tony Mowbray’s ranks.

Sunderland are fighting it out for a place in the Championship play-offs again, sitting 6th in the table. The hope will be that some winter signings can boost their chances of earning a long-awaited return to the Premier League.