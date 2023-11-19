Plymouth Argyle tipped to rekindle interest in Championship striker in January

Plymouth Argyle would ‘almost certainly’ be at the front of the queue to land Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn this winter if he were to be made available, as detailed in a report by TeesideLive.

Plymouth Argyle were keen to land the forward in the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Championship but weren’t able to get a deal over the line in the end.

Coburn, 20, was kept hold of by Boro after they didn’t sign another forward and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time with Michael Carrick’s side so far this season.

However, if his club are to bring in a player in his position in January, that could potentially open the door for him to depart and TeesideLive suggest the Pilgrims may well still hold their interest.

Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle transfer situation

Coburn still has bags of potential and is a long-term option for Boro. However, he has only found the net three times this term and isn’t prolific in front of goal, despite being a handful sometimes.

If Carrick’s men are to mount a serious push for promotion to the Premier League they are likely to need a more proven option up top for the second-half of the campaign, like last season when they had both Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer.

Coburn has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium since 2019 having previously been at Sunderland.

He made his first-team debut back in 2021 against Rotherham United and has since made 41 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

The Richmond-born man has also had a loan spells away at Bristol Rovers and found the net on 10 occasions for the Gas.

Plymouth wanted him in the summer and might be keeping close tabs on his situation at the moment.