Morecambe boss set to leave as Scottish club come calling

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is set for a return to Ross County, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Morecambe are poised to lose their manager to the Scottish Premiership.

Adams, 48, has been in charge of the Staggies twice before in the past and is now expected to return for a third spell in charge.

As per the Scottish Sun, he is ‘interested’ in a return to Scotland and a deal is ‘expected’ to be thrashed out in the next 24 hours.

Morecambe boss poised to leave

Morecambe first turned to Adams back in 2019 and he guided them to promotion from League Two back in 2021 via the play-offs.

He then left the Shrimps for Bradford City before returning to the Mazuma Stadium when his stint at Valley Parade didn’t work out in the end.

The Scotsman’s side were relegated from League One in the last campaign and are currently sat in 9th place in the table, two points off the play-offs.

However, Adams is now potentially heading out the exit door for a return home which would be a blow for his current club and they would have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.

The Glasgow-born man, who spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Aberdeen, Burnley and Motherwell, started his managerial career with two separate spells at Ross County.

He then moved down to England in 2015 and spent four years at Plymouth Argyle, achieving automatic promotion in his second campaign at the helm.

Ross County are in the hunt for a replacement for Malky Mackay after they sacked the former Cardiff City boss recently and are now targeting a familiar face in Adams as they look to rise up the table.