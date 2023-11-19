Grimsby Town keen on manager who was sacked by Championship side last season

Grimsby Town are keen on bringing in ex-Cardiff City boss Steve Morison as their new manager, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Grimsby Town have been without a full-time boss since the sacking of Paul Hurst three weeks ago. Hurst was sacked after a 1-0 loss against Doncaster Rovers.

Since his exit, the Mariners’ fortunes have improved with a win and a draw in League Two for caretaker bosses Ben Davies and Shaun Pearson. Now, a fresh contender for the vacant managerial post at Blundell Park has emerged.

In his post on X, Witcoop says that Grimsby Town keen to appoint former Cardiff City boss Morison but admits that ‘currently both parties remain wide apart in negotiations.’

All that hard work put in by beating Croatia and Wales serve that up. Players not playing for their clubs just not fit. Out of their hands again now. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) November 18, 2023

Morison is currently the manager of Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch, having signed on at the seventh-tier side in June this year. The former Leeds United and Norwich City striker has guided the East London outfit through an unbeaten 15-game start to their season.

They sit atop the league table with an 11-point gap over Enfield Town.

Push for Morison?

Grimsby Town are four points clear of the League Two drop zone. It is not the best position to be in, even with 28 games left in their season.

Caretaker bosses Davies and Pearson have steadied the ship somewhat, and the club has gone on record as saying they are not being discounted from the job on a permanent basis. However, with things looking as they are, Grimsby Town will likely be looking to get someone with experience through the doors.

Morison has that experience. 45 games in charge of Cardiff City in the Championship is a testament to that, and he’s proven his abilities since dropping way down the leagues with success at Hornchurch.

If Grimsby Town do have interest in Morison then they would be best advised to follow it up. Both parties may be ‘wide apart in negotiations’ at the moment but the Mariners should must to close that gap soon.