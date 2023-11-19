Door opens for Wrexham to swoop for summer target in January

Harrogate Town will make Wrexham’s summer target Luke Armstrong available to leave this winter, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.
Harrogate Town’s striker saw a move to the Racecourse Ground on the final day of the summer transfer window.
Armstrong, 27, may well have played his last game for his current club now though and the door is poised to open for Wrexham to swoop back in for him in January if he is still on their radar.
The Sulphurites’ boss Simon Weaver has provided this update regarding the player’s situation after he wasn’t in their squad over the weekend against Swindon Town, as per the Harrogate Advertiser: “I pulled Luke into my office at training on Friday and I just said ‘with six weeks to go until the transfer window, we know what happened last window’.
“Obviously he wants to get his move, so I just want to concentrate on playing the players that are going to be available from January onwards.”
Door opens for Wrexham
Wrexham’s move for Armstrong was all but done and they missed out due to timings.
He would give Phil Parkinson’s side another option to pick from in attack for the second-half of the campaign as they chase down promotion to League One.
However, the Welsh outfit need to decide whether they still need him anymore. They subsequently swooped for free agent Steven Fletcher after the Durham-born man’s switched collapsed.
Armstrong is a proven goal scorer at League Two level and has 31 goals in 116 appearances for Harrogate in all competitions.
He has only managed to find the net once so far this term though but that may be due to the disappointment of deadline day’s events in September.
Prior to his transfer to Yorkshire, he had spells at Middlesbrough, Salford City and Hartlepool United.
Wrexham were beaten 2-0 away at Accrington Stanley last time out and are now 4th in the table, outside the top three on goal difference.
They are still in a strong position and are back in action with a home clash against Morecambe.