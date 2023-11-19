Door opens for Wrexham to swoop for summer target in January

Harrogate Town will make Wrexham’s summer target Luke Armstrong available to leave this winter, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town’s striker saw a move to the Racecourse Ground on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Armstrong, 27, may well have played his last game for his current club now though and the door is poised to open for Wrexham to swoop back in for him in January if he is still on their radar.

The Sulphurites’ boss Simon Weaver has provided this update regarding the player’s situation after he wasn’t in their squad over the weekend against Swindon Town, as per the Harrogate Advertiser: “I pulled Luke into my office at training on Friday and I just said ‘with six weeks to go until the transfer window, we know what happened last window’.