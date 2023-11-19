Coach who left Leeds United in the summer no longer in running for Bristol Rovers job

Karl Robinson is no longer in the frame for the Bristol Rovers job, reports Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers are currently in the hunt for a new permanent boss following their decision to part company with Joey Barton earlier this month.

Robinson, 43, has seen his name mentioned as a potential candidate for the vacant position of the League One side following his exit from his assistant manager role at Leeds United at the end of last season.

However, in this latest update by the Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X, the Merseyside-born man is ‘no longer in the picture’ along with Neil Lennon.

Bristol Rovers managerial latest

Bristol Rovers have a big decision to make on who to bring in next with Andy Mangan still in caretaker charge.

Robinson was a decent option for the Gas as he is an experienced coach in the third tier.

He worked at Blackburn Rovers before moving to MK Dons in 2010 and he went on to spend six years with the Buckinghamshire outfit.

The ex-non-league striker was a hit with the Dons and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2015.

Robinson left Stadium.mk 12 months later and has since had spells at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

Leeds then brought him in as their number two along with Robbie Keane for the final four games of the last Premier League campaign under Sam Allardyce.

The Whites made one last throw of the dice as they looked to avoid relegation from the top flight but they weren’t able to stay up in the end and Robinson left Yorkshire.

He has since been linked with a few jobs but is carefully weighing up his next move in the game, with Bristol Rovers no longer an option.