3 Jamie Donley alternatives Charlton Athletic must consider amid transfer link

Charlton Athletic have been linked with a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur forward Jamie Donley this winter, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Charlton Athletic are reportedly keen on landing the youngster on loan along with fellow League One side Leyton Orient.

Donley, 18, is highly-rated by Spurs and is under contract with the Premier League until the summer of 2027.

Here is a look at three alternatives the Addicks could consider…

Mallik Wilks

The attacker, who can play up front or on either wing, has struggled to make an impact at Sheffield Wednesday. He could do with a change of scene in January and would be ideal for Charlton.

Wilks, 24, is a proven performer at third tier level. He spent four years at Hull City from 2019 to 2023 and scored 30 goals in 91 games in all competitions.

Tyreece John-Jules

He is currently on loan at Derby County from Arsenal but his future with the Rams is uncertain at the moment, as per DerbyshireLive. John-Jules worked under Michael Appleton at Lincoln City back in 2020.

He has also spent time away from the Gunners at at Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town. The ex-England youth international would give the Addicks more pace up front.

Harry Leonard

Leonard would be a decent option for Charlton if he is given the green light to leave Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis for the second-half of the season to get some game time under his belt. He has been at Ewood Park for his whole career to date and is a product of the academy of the Lancashire outfit.

Leonard has played 13 times for Rovers’ so far and has chipped in with two goals. He is yet to leave on loan and his current club need to consider what to do with him next.