Millwall, Bristol City and Ipswich Town keen on League One ace

Millwall, Bristol City and Ipswich Town are among the clubs keen on Peterborough United starlet Kwame Poku, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Peterborough United could face a real battle to keep hold of the attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window amid reported interest from the Championship.

Poku, 22, has been a key player for the Posh over recent times and helped them reach the League One play-offs last season. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday and remained in League One.

TEAMtalk claim that West Brom, Stoke City and Sunderland are also eyeing a potential swoop for him this winter along with Millwall, Bristol City and Ipswich.

Peterborough man eyed

Losing Poku would be a big blow for Peterborough as they look to return to the second tier under Darren Ferguson.

However, they will no doubt seek to get the best price for him if they are to consider letting him depart.

Both Millwall and Bristol City could do with some more creativity in their ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign as they both look to rise up the table.

As for Ipswich, they have been in fine form this term under Kieran McKenna and are competing with Leicester City at the top end of the division.

The Tractor Boys could look to further bolster their ranks in January to aid their push for the Premier League.

Poku has been in decent form recently and has chipped in with six goals and six assists this season.

The Ghana international, who has one cap under his belt so far, started his career in non-league with spells at Cray Wanderers and Worthing.

He then played for Colchester United before joining the Posh in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since.