Trusted reporter makes revelation over potential future transfer for Leeds United man

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison could depart on loan once more should the club fail to win promotion, Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic.

Leeds United saw winger Harrison join Premier League side Everton on loan for this season, making the move after the Whites’ relegation to the Championship. He has featured regularly for the Goodison Park club this season, making nine appearances in all competitions.

As his contract with the Whites still has four-and-a-half years left to run, the player still has long-term prospects at Elland Road. However, it has now emerged that he may end up spending next season away from the club too.

Writing for The Athletic, Hay has said that the teams of Harrison’s contract mean that if Leeds United don’t get promoted back to the Premier League, he could go out on loan again next summer.

Hay goes on to state that there is no option to buy in the Everton loan deal.

The fight for promotion

The revelation about Harrison makes it all the more important that Leeds United get promoted this season. The 26-year-old has been a huge player for the Elland Road club in recent seasons, making over 200 appearances for the club.

Daniel Farke would no doubt love him to be part of the Leeds United squad once more, but it seems that will only happen if the club make the return to the top flight. The good news is that they look well-placed to do that, currently sitting 3rd in the Championship table.

A bonus of promotion for the Whites would be getting Harrison back to the club, should he want to return. That will likely depend on what happens between now and May. The player will likely be keeping a close eye on what is happening at Elland Road as he lines up what the future could hold beyond the end of his Everton stint.