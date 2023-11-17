Sunderland summer signing makes confident claim after impressive Championship debut

Sunderland summer signing Nectar Triantis has said his impressive performance against Birmingham City was exactly why they brought him to the club.

Sunderland new boy Triantis had featured in one game for Tony Mowbray’s side – the EFL Cup loss to Crewe Alexandra – but had not started a Championship match up until the last game before the international break.

It was an impressive second-tier debut for the Australian, as the 20-year-old helped his team to a 3-1 win. After the game, he said that the abilities he showed in his display against Birmingham City showed exactly why the Black Cats moved to sign him in the summer.

Triantis displayed his ability on the ball against the Blues, showing composure in progressing from the back. He said to the Sunderland Echo:

“That is why they’ve brought me in.

“I fit their style and you could see the passes I was playing when we played out from the back, it just goes to show how we’ve been coached so far. Everything is just a bit of a change as you can imagine coming all the way from across the world. It’s been a good change.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Given time to settle

It has understandably taken a while for Triantis to make his Sunderland debut in a Championship match. After all, there is a big difference between the quality of the game in Australia and in England.

But Sunderland seem to have done the right thing and letting the defender get used to the game halfway across the world. It is also a good thing that the player seems to be very confident in his ability, as it shows that he wasn’t intimidated by playing in the Championship.

Sunderland have a fair few defenders in their squad. Therefore, you have to think that Triantis will not start every game for the Black Cats going forward.

However, his debut marks a good start to the player’s Sunderland career. It will be interesting to see just how much first-team football that the defender plays for the Black Cats over the next few months.

Sunderland are well-placed in the Championship table, sitting in 6th. Triantis can help the club maintain that promotion push if he can continue to perform well when given a chance.