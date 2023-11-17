Phil Hay: Defender has no intention of penning new Leeds United contract

Leeds United’s loaned out defender Cody Drameh has no intention of extending his contract with the club, Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic.

Leeds United sent right-back Drameh out on another loan deal in the summer. Upon the club’s relegation to the Championship, many thought he would get his long-awaited chance in the first-team, but that wasn’t the case for the 21-year-old.

Drameh was unable to force his way into Daniel Farke’s plans and as a result, he left on a season-long loan. Birmingham City brought him in and he’s been a regular since, managing two assists in 12 games for the Blues.

Doubt surrounds his long-term future with parent club Leeds United after this latest loan. His deal is up at the end of this season and now, a fresh insight into his situation has emerged from trusted reporter Hay.

Writing for The Athletic, Hay has said that Drameh has no intention of signing a new deal with the Whites if offered one.

It seems likely he will be offered an extension, though it could be that it is only an extension on his existing terms to ensure the club can land a compensation fee when he departs.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Heading for pastures new

It feels like if Drameh was going to get a chance with Leeds United, it would have come by now. The drop to the Championship looked like the ideal opportunity for the right-back but as things have transpired, he’s once again finding his game time away from Elland Road.

Given that he could be a decent financial asset, losing him for just a compensation fee next summer will be a bit of a blow. With Drameh showing no intention of signing a new deal though, it seems that’s just what the Whites will have to settle for.

Until next summer comes around, Drameh will be focused on putting in his best performances possible for Birmingham City.