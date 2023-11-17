Opinion: Wrexham should consider offering 25-year-old a much-needed route out of Charlton Athletic

Wrexham are marching on in their promotion bid, but they can’t afford to rest on their laurels when the January window swings around.

Wrexham are 2nd in the League Two table as it stands. Phil Parkinson’s side have lost just twice, but Stockport County’s remarkable winning run means the Red Dragons are still five points off the top of the division.

The North Welsh side are well-backed, as everyone knows, and while they’re performing well, they should take the chance to add to their ranks in the January transfer window.

It could be that targets are already being drawn up, and one Wrexham should consider is Charlie Kirk.

In need of a change

Kirk has seen limited opportunities this season after a tough time with Charlton Athletic. He joined the Addicks after a starring stint with Crewe Alexandra but manager Michael Appleton has now acknowledged the player likely needs a change of scenery in the New Year.

That’s where Wrexham can come in.

One thing that needs to be said is that yes, Kirk is naturally a winger. Parkinson nearly always has his side set up in a 3-5-2, deploying wing-backs. That has been to great success too, but as Wrexham progress, it’s absolutely vital that they start to build a squad capable of fulfilling a plan B too.

A move for Kirk would mark the start of that. It would give Parkinson and Wrexham the freedom to deploy a front three with natural wingers, which would be of great help when pushing to get back into a game or if they’ve been unable to break down a tough backline. Even then, the League Two side’s wing-backs play so high, it’s perhaps a role Kirk could come to learn himself with the right coaching.

Wrexham have a standout left wing-back in the form of Jacob Mendy and while there are other players than can operate in that role, they’re lacking natural wingers. A move for Kirk would give them just that, adding a new threat and some tactical versatility to the squad while bringing an end to the 25-year-old challenging Charlton Athletic stint in the process.