Opinion: Reported managerial candidate has the personalty to turn Bristol Rovers into promotion contenders

Darren Witcoop revealed on X that Lennon was one of a number of candidates that had been mentioned within Bristol Rovers when it comes to the new boss at the Memorial Stadium.

Some Bristol Rovers fans might be underwhelmed by Lennon’s name being mentioned. After all, he was sacked in his second stint as Celtic manager. However, he has achieved a lot in the game, and he has the personality to make Rovers contenders.

Looking at how Lennon has fared at some of his previous jobs, he has the ability to turn a team around and make them successful.

Making failing clubs successful

Bristol Rovers have been linked with a whole host of bosses, but the Lennon one is certainly intriguing.

At Celtic, he took after Tony Mowbray’s disastrous spell as manager and led the club to a host of trophies. At Hibernian, the club had failed to win promotion back to the Scottish top-flight until Lennon did just that in his first season at Easter Road. That was followed up by a top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership too.

Lennon has also showed he can take over during a season as well. He displayed this when Brendan Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester City in 2019, steering the Hoops to a league and Scottish Cup double.

That could help Bristol Rovers, who currently sit in 10th place in League One, four points off the play-off places.

Lennon’s previous spell in English football at Bolton Wanderers might not have been a huge success. But, he has achieved so much in the game as a player and manager that he would be a good candidate for the job at the Memorial Stadium.

His personality and will to win could help to turn Bristol Rovers around and make them promotion contenders this season.