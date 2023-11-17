Opinion: Plymouth Argyle should revise striker stance and move for West Ham talent in January

Plymouth Argyle might be in the lower reaches of the division, but they’ve proven they belong in the second-tier.

Plymouth Argyle sit 19th in the Championship table after 16 games. They’re five points clear of the relegation zone and have endured a tough run of form over recent months.

However, they continue to put in valiant displays against tough opponents. Some winter additions would help their bid to consolidate a place in the Championship, and one area some believe needs bolstering is up top.

That said though, director of football Neil Dewsnip recently played down the Pilgrims’ need for another striker. This is despite Ben Waine being the only senior striker left available after injuries to Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu.

There is fair reason behind Dewsnip’s words, but with a talent like Divin Mubama potentially up for grabs in January, Plymouth Argyle would be wise to revise their winter stance ahead of January.

On the move?

Mubama’s impressive goalscoring return for West Ham’s U18s and U21s has him tipped as a bright talent for the future. He’s been in and around David Moyes’ first-team but opportunities have been limited, potentially prompting him to look for pastures new with his deal up in 2024.

He’s rejected an extension in East London, so January could be the Hammers’ last chance to cash in, and Plymouth Argyle should pounce.

A drop down to the Championship would give Mubama a shot at the regular minutes he desires and would broaden the Pilgrims’ options up top. It would offer more depth in the absence of others and gives Steven Schumacher some cover should be wish to revert to the two-striker formation he sometimes deployed in the League One title-winning season.

Mubama will almost certainly have other suitors as a promising 19-year-old. However, Plymouth Argyle have shown their ability to tempt exciting prospects to the club, with permanent deals for Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba struck in the summer.

Time will tell just what the situation is regarding Mubama in the winter but if he enters the last six months of his contract, Plymouth would be wise to at least test the waters with a move.