Opinion: Oxford United’s manager move is a big gamble, but it can pay off in a big way

Oxford United’s decision to appoint Des Buckingham is a gamble, but one which can pay off for the League One club.

Oxford United recently confirmed the appointment of Buckingham, and he joins the club at a very good time. The U’s currently sit 2nd in the League One table, just a point off league leaders Portsmouth and look well-placed to fight for promotion.

The gamble is that Buckingham has never managed a club in England before. The previous side he was involved with were Mumbai City, who are part of the City Football Group of clubs.

However, there is one aspect of his appointment that can not be overlooked: he has worked at the club before.

Buckingham started his coaching career at the club at just 18, eventually working with Chris Wilder during his time as manager. As an Oxford United fan too, there are few other managers out there that will be as motivated as Buckingham to bring success to the League One side.

A vital familiarity

The manager’s familiarity with Oxford United means that the decision to bring him to the club is far less of a gamble than people would expect given his lack of experience managing in the England game.

There is no guarantee that the move will work out. It could be argued that if Buckingham fails to get the U’s promoted given their current position, he has fallen short in his first campaign. However, the Oxford United hierarchy sound confident that they have the right man for the job.

The new boss has time to work with his players too. Oxford aren’t in action for another week, when they take on Cheltenham Town. The style of football that the team play in that fixture will be almost as interesting as the result, as Buckingham bids to put his stamp on English football.

Buckingham’s progress at Oxford United will be worth taking note of as he bids to win the club promotion to the Championship. The U’s are an ambitious club and if Buckingham can help deliver on their hopes, then the move to bring him back to the Kassam Stadium will have been a more than justified.