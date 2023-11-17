Opinion: Leeds United should consider reuniting 19-year-old with Skubala if 2023/24 struggles persist

Leeds United had Skubala in charge of the first-team on a caretaker basis earlier this year. He’d long been viewed as a bright coaching prospect and now, he gets a shot in senior football with Lincoln City.

It marks a great opportunity for the up-and-coming coach, but there’s also an opportunity for the Whites.

Lincoln City has been a great club for developing players over the years, be it their own or loan players. With a coach well-versed in player development like Skubala in charge, expect the Imps to continue that in the years to come.

Leeds United know they can trust Skubala with their young talents, so they should task him with getting Sonny Perkins’ season back on track.

A January switch?

Perkins is certainly among Leeds United’s brightest talents. There was excitement when he arrived from West Ham United and a return of 13 goals and four assists in 24 U21s games for the club justified the high ratings of the versatile forward.

In a bid to give him some valuable senior experience, Perkins made a summer loan move to Oxford United. He’s played just three minutes of League One football there though, with his only goal coming in a 5-0 win over Chelsea U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.

Oxford are now under the new management of Des Buckingham, so perhaps that will give Perkins a new opportunity to break into the team. However, if his limited game time persists, Leeds United should keep him in League One, but with Lincoln City and Skubala.

The new Imps boss will know how Perkins works and vice versa. That should help get the best out of the forward again while further bolstering his options at the top of the pitch in the process.

Time will tell if Perkins’ situation at Oxford United chances but if not, Leeds United should set up a reunion with Skubala at Sincil Bank.