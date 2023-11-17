Opinion: Coventry City must stick by key figure, regardless of persisting struggles

Coventry City have failed to copy their heroics of last season so far in 2023/24, when they reached the Championship playoff final.

Coventry City fell just short with a defeat to Luton Town on that day, and things haven’t gone smoothly since.

At the moment, the Sky Blues are on a run of six games without a win. They currently sit in 20th place in the Championship table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Despite the poor season so far, it would be ridiculous if manager Mark Robins was under any pressure. He has been a superb manager for Coventry City in his time at the club. He has transformed the team, taking them all the way from League Two to the verge of the Premier League.

Few would have expected Robins to achieve that. Therefore, he deserves an awful lot of credit for making Coventry City a prominent name in the English game once more and his job security should still be high.

Key players departed

It can’t be ignored that Coventry City lost some important players in the summer too. The most important being Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Sporting Lisbon, and Gustavo Hamer, who moved to Sheffield United.

It was always going to be a tall order to replace two such vital players, and it is perhaps not a surprise that Coventry are struggling so far this season. Losing two players of that standard was going to be difficult, as it would be for any side in the Championship, no matter how much was spent on further bolstering the squad.

The Sky Blues did struggle at times last season too, and didn’t really put together a play-off clinching run until February, so there is plenty of time for them to turn the season around.

Robins should be the man tasked with reviving Coventry City, just as he has done in the past. He is more than capable of doing so, and you have to think the club will back him going forward, regardless of their current struggles.