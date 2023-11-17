Norwich City dealt concerning injury blow regarding star player

Norwich City could be without Jonathan Rowe for a period of time after he suffered an injury on international duty.

Norwich City winger Rowe has been one of the bright spots for the Canaries in a poor season so far. He has scored eight goals in 18 games so far, an impressive return for a winger. Rowe looks well on course to hit double figures for the Carrow Road side.

However, he could now be facing a period out of the Championship club’s side.

The Pink Un reports that the Norwich City star has pulled out of the England U21 squad through what is believed to be an ankle injury. The report goes on to state that it is not yet known just how severe the injury is.

It would be a massive blow to Norwich City’s season if Rowe is ruled out for a significant length of time, but only time will tell just how long Rowe is facing out amid this new concern.

Goals could become an issue

Rowe is the Norwich City’s top scorer this season and any absence would leave manager David Wagner with a real worry about where the goals are going to come from.

As it stands, the Canaries are 16th in the Championship, six points off the play-offs. If Rowe is out for a while, you can’t help but feel the club will only keep looking over their shoulders rather than up the table.

It is not too big of an exaggeration to suggest that the outcome of Rowe’s injury could define Norwich City’s season. If he returns to action in the new few weeks, then there may be relief that things weren’t worse. Until clarity emerges though, the Canaries will be sweating on Rowe’s injury.