Loaned out Bradford City man sidelined until 2024 after injury blow

Bradford City’s loaned out defender Luke Hendrie will be out until January through injury, Hartlepool United boss John Askey has confirmed.

Bradford City sanctioned a loan exit for defender Hendrie in the summer transfer window. Hartlepool United snapped him up, bringing him back for a second stint after his time there in the 2021/22 season.

The 29-year-old has been a regular since his return to the Pools too. Playing as a right-back, wing-back or centre-back, he’d made 12 National League appearances before missing the 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet United earlier this month.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Bradford City loanee is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Askey confirmed that Hendrie will be out until January. He labelled his absence as ‘a big miss’ as they look to correct their dismal run of form in the fifth-tier.

“We’ve just learned that Luke Hendrie won’t be available until January so that’s another big miss,” he said.

A blow for Hendrie

Hendrie didn’t have a place in the plans of Mark Hughes at Valley Parade, hence his season-long move to Hartlepool United in the summer. After finding regular game time back at his former club, the spell on the sidelines certainly comes as a blow to the experienced defender.

The hope will be that he can get back to fitness as soon and as safely as possible as he bids to impress away from Bradford City.

Time will tell if the change in management with the Bantams has any impact on Hendrie’s future with the club. He’s under contract with the League Two side until the end of this season, so a decision will need to be made on his fate in 2024.

Bradford City, now under Graham Alexander’s management, sit 18th in the League Two table.