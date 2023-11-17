Leicester City man confirms ‘conversations’ with Maresca as limited game time casts doubt over future

Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar will fight for his place in Enzo Maresca’s side amid questions over his future, he has said.

Leicester City recruited towering defender Souttar in the January transfer window. The Australia international had been starring with Stoke City in the Championship and his step up to the Premier League was a deserved one.

The 25-year-old made 12 top-flight appearances over the second half of last season but dropped in and out of the team towards the latter stages of the campaign. He’s not been able to break into Maresca’s team either, casting doubt over his future heading into the January transfer window.

Now though, Souttar has sent a defiant message over his future with Leicester City.

As quoted by the Australian Associated Press, Souttar has insisted that he wants to stay and fight for his place in the side. He also disclosed that he has spoken with Maresca to vow that he will be ready whenever called upon.

“I definitely want to stay and fight for my place, for sure,” Souttar said.

“Obviously, I know it’s difficult with the results we’ve been having. But I’ve had a good couple of conversations with the manager and he knows that whenever he needs me, I’ll be 100 per cent ready.

“They’re flying at the moment, top of the league, so it’s hard to get in. But all I can do is keep my training levels up, keep my fitness levels up, and, when called upon, be ready and hopefully perform well.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A bold message

Souttar hasn’t had the easiest time at Leicester City but he can still be an asset for the Foxes. He’s got experience of starring at Championship level, so he’s someone who can be relied upon when called into action.

The former Stoke City star, as he said himself, just has to keep his levels high in training and remain patient in his wait for an opportunity. The pairing of Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes will prove tough to dislodge, it’s just a matter of waiting for a window of opportunity to prove what he can offer Maresca.

Leicester City sit top of the Championship table as it stands. Consecutive defeats leave them level on points with Ipswich Town heading into the international break but the Foxes will still be viewed as favourites to return to the top-flight as title winners.