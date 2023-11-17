Derby County loan man could leave in January, reporter suggests

Derby County loan man Tyreece John-Jules could head back to Arsenal this winter, reports Leigh Curtis.

Derby County swooped to land the attacker in the summer window to bolster their options up top.

John-Jules, 22, has struggled to make an impact with the League One side due to injury.

In the latest Q&A on DerbyshireLive, reporter Curtis has provided this latest update regarding the forward’s situation at Pride Park: “He (Paul Warne) will look to strengthen the centre-forward area because I suspect Tyreece John-Jules will probably go back to Arsenal unless he comes in and rips it up.”

Derby loan latest

John-Jules has only managed to make two appearances for Derby since his summer switch.

He is closing in on his return to the pitch by risks seeing his spell cut short if he isn’t able to hit the ground running soon.

The former England youth international has been on the books at Arsenal for his whole career to date.

He has been a regular for the Gunners at various youth levels over the past few years but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

John-Jules is no stranger to a loan switch to the Football League and has had stints at Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town in the past to get some experience under his belt.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door again when Derby came calling and although he provides Paul Warne with more competitions and depth in forward areas, his future is up in the air.

Cutting short John-Jules’ deal would free up a space in Derby’s space this winter to bring in another player to help with their push for promotion back to the Championship.

The Rams are back in action after the international break with a clash against Bristol Rovers.