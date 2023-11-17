Brentford bring back EFL loan man to assess injury

Bradford City loanee Daniel Oyegoke is currently being assessed back at parent club Brentford, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Bradford City swooped to land the defender on a temporary basis in the summer.

Oyegoke, 20, has since made 16 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side in all competitions, 13 of which have come in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Yorkshire Post, he has sustained a shoulder injury and faces a spell on the sidelines with surgery potential required.

Bradford City loan blow

Oyegoke’s injury is a blow for Bradford and they will hope he can return to the pitch as soon as possible.

He was brought to Valley Parade in the last transfer window to bolster their defensive department under former boss Mark Hughes and he has enjoyed plenty of game time in Yorkshire so far.

The full-back is now temporarily back with Brentford as they look to help him on his next steps on his road to recovery.

Oyegoke had spells in the academies at Barnet and Arsenal before joining the Bees in 2021.

The England youth international has since been a regular for the B team of the London club. However, he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Thomas Frank’s side due to the abundance of senior options that they have at their disposal in his position at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford let him leave on loan to MK Dons in the last campaign and he had a taste of League One football last term.

Oyegoke then went back to the Bees in January after playing 18 times before he was allowed to link up with Bradford at the end of June.