Birmingham City looking to secure winger’s future after recent first-team breakthrough

Birmingham City will look to tie Romelle Donovan down to a professional contract when he turns 17 later this month, Birmingham Live has said.

Birmingham City have seen plenty of top talents emerge from the academy ranks over the years. Young winger Donovan became one of the latest to make his first-team debut, playing seven minutes in the defeat to Hull City in October.

The 16-year-old was an unused substitute in the Middlesbrough game prior and also watched the EFL Cup games against Cheltenham Town and Cardiff City from the bench.

Donovan turns 17 on November 30th and then, the Blues will be able to tie him down to a professional contract. Birmingham City are keen to do just that with the young winger, a report from Birmingham Live has said.

He’s caught the eye of manager Wayne Rooney in the early days of his Blues tenure and he had impressed previous boss John Eustace too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Another promising talent

Birmingham City have a steady flow of players going from the academy to the first-team and Donovan looks to be one of the most recent starlets on the path to a senior role at St. Andrew’s. These are still the early days of his career, so the club will be remaining patient with his development while bidding to secure his future.

Rooney is a manager well-versed in developing young players. He had to call upon academy prospects during his time at Derby County and several become influential players for the Rams, so it will be interesting to see if any Birmingham City prodigies can become regulars under his watch.

Birmingham City sit 18th in the Championship table with no wins in their five matches under Rooney’s management. It will be hoped the international break can help get his squad better accustomed to his style of play.