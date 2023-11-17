3 strikers Leicester City must consider as Iheanacho emerges as club’s top transfer target

Leicester City have had Kelechi Iheanacho as their starting striker this season, but he’s drawing strong interest ahead of January.

Leicester City’s Nigerian talisman is said to be the number one target for Turkish side Fenerbahce as they look to bolster their options at the top of the pitch. And, with Iheanacho’s Foxes deal up next summer, a move could be on the cards.

That would leave Enzo Maresca with limited options up top. Tom Cannon has been available again after injury problems but Patson Daka is on the fringes and Jamie Vardy isn’t getting any younger, so another striker could be on the shopping list.

With that said, here are three strikers Leicester City must consider signing this winter…

Rafiu Durosinmi – Viktoria Plzen

Durosinmi might have only signed permanently for Viktoria Plzen in the summer but he’s a player on the up and it might not be long before he’s on the radars of some top clubs. At only 20, he stands at 192cm tall and has bagged nine goals and six assists in 19 games this season.

Durosinmi is currently out injured but Leicester City would be getting a bright talent for the future with a move for him.

Miles Leaburn – Charlton Athletic

A domestically-based talent worth watching is Miles Leaburn. At only 19, he’s managed seven goals and two assists in 15 games this season, taking his total for Charlton Athletic to 20 goals in 55 outings.

The attacking prospect looks destined for a move up the leagues sooner rather than later and a step up to the Championship could be perfect for his development.

Jeremy Ebobisse – San Jose Earthquakes

If a more experienced option is the preference, Ebobisse could be one worth keeping in mind. He’s 26 and out of contract at the end of this season after managing 10 goals and four assists in 34 MLS games.

He’s spent his entire career in America so the chance to prove himself overseas could prove tempting.