3 strikers Hull City should eye amid January priority update

Hull City are looking to bolster their attacking options in January, as per a report by HullLive.

Hull City are keen to add more competition up top to compete with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly.

The Tigers are currently outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference under Liam Rosenior.

Here is a look at three forwards they should consider landing this winter…

Jhon Duran

Hull signed Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa in the last window so could they turn to striker Duran now? Football Insider claim the promising 19-year-old will be made available for loan to get some experience under his belt.

Duran, who is a Colombia international teammate of loaned out Tigers man Oscar Estupinan, moved to England in January from Chicago Fire. He has since four goals in 23 games for Villa under Unai Emery in all competitions.

Lyndon Dykes

The 28-year-old would give Rosenior another option to pick from and could be worth a punt by the East Yorkshire outfit. Dykes has been on the books at fellow second tier side QPR since 2020 after they signed him from Livingston.

He has since been a key player for the Hoops and has made 136 appearances for them altogether to date, chipping in with 23 goals and 34 assists.

Dion Charles

If Hull were to look into League One for a potential addition, Charles would be their best target. He has been prolific for Bolton Wanderers over recent times and has found the net on 40 occasions for the Trotters in 94 outings.

The ex-Accrington Stanley man has proven himself in the third tier now and needs to test himself at a higher level as soon as he can. His current contract expires at the end of June 2026.