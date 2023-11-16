‘That was amazing’ – Middlesbrough man shares Michael Carrick’s reaction during tough run

Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg has said that Michael Carrick’s positivity was ‘amazing’ during their struggles earlier this season.

Middlesbrough started the 2023/24 season poorly. They didn’t win any of their first seven fixtures and it looked as if they might struggle to replicate last season’s top six finish.

Things have majorly turned around since then though. Carrick’s side are now on a run of one loss in 10 second-tier games, most recently beating Championship leaders Leicester City 1-0. Middlesbrough now sit 10th place in the Championship table, only two points off the play-off places.

Now, young defender van den Berg has revealed that even though the start of the season was tough, the manager had no negative reaction to his players, only helping them to improve. He told TeesideLive:

“To be honest, it was hard. When you lose games at the beginning it’s not great. The fans complain, and, to be honest, that is fair because we weren’t playing well, we didn’t create enough chances and it was a hard time.

“But the gaffer was never screaming at us, he just wanted to help us – never negative, only positive. I think that was amazing and the right approach.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Opposite approach to managerial mentor

It is interesting to note that Carrick differs in his approach to management from one of his mentors, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson was well-known for getting angry with his players when they failed to perform. But it seems that Carrick is going in the opposite direction, keeping faith in his squad and remaining calm amid hardship.

It has be said that Carrick’s methods are working too, as Boro are on a very good run of form at the moment. Who knows if that would have been the case if the manager had decided to criticise the players.

It will be intriguing to see just how Middlesbrough perform when the club returns from the international break. The win over Leicester City must have given the team plenty of confidence so they’ll be determined to break into the top-six over the festive period.