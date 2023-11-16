Statement discloses Leicester City’s six-figure payout in summer deal for 19-year-old prospect

Leicester City paid a €750,000 loan fee to sign Abdul Fatawu from Sporting CP in the summer, it has emerged.

Leicester City recruited a number of players over the summer. Enzo Maresca swiftly set about preparing the squad for a Championship title push and among those added to the ranks was Ghanaian prodigy Fatawu.

He signed on a season-long loan deal though the Foxes are obliged to make the move permanent if they return to the Premier League. They’re on course to do just that too, sitting top of the Championship table despite heading into the international break with back-to-back defeats.

Now though, further details of Leicester City’s deal for Fatawu have emerged.

In a statement issued by Sporting CP – as relayed by Portuguese outlet Record – it is said that the Foxes paid a €750,000 loan fee to sign the winger in the summer. Furthermore, the permanent obligation is confirmed, with that coming in at €17m.

One for the long-term

Fatawu looks like a bright talent for the future and if Leicester City can return to the top-flight, he’ll be theirs for the years to come too. It isn’t exactly a cheap permanent deal but given his potential, it could prove to be a bargain if Maresca and co can develop him well in the future.

For now though, the full focus will be on the present. Fatawu dropped out of the starting XI for the first time in eight Championship games as the Foxes lost to Middlesbrough last time out.

Overall, the 19-year-old has managed a goal and an assist in his 12 Championship outings. He’ll be out to ramp up that output over the second half of the season as he continues to settle into life with Leicester City.