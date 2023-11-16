Sheffield Wednesday set to lose backroom team member who joined in 2019

Sheffield Wednesday’s head of technical analysis and recruitment analysis Dean Hughes is set to join Blackpool, The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen a lot of changes in recent months. Since promotion to the Championship, there has been two changes of manager and a host of fresh appointments to the coaching staff.

The backroom team and club hierarchy has shuffled a fair bit too. Perhaps the most notable departure was that of recruitment head David Downes, who moved onto Blackpool earlier in the campaign. Now, it seems another figure is set to head for Bloomfield Road.

The Star reports that head of technical analysis and recruitment analysis Dean Hughes is poised to join Downes at Blackpool. He – alongside Downes – was brought to Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 and now looks set to head for pastures new.

It marks another notable department in recruitment team, so the search for a replacement needs to be a swift one with the January transfer window moving closer and closer.

An area to bolster

Sheffield Wednesday look poised to lose another recruitment figure in the form of Hughes. Time will tell whether or not the move goes through and when it transpires, but it’s not ideal timing as the transfer window moves closer.

Clarity on the recruitment team would likely be appreciated by supporters with such an important January ahead. This winter’s business could be key to the Owls’ survival effort as it will give Danny Rohl a first chance to add some new faces to his squad.

Sheffield Wednesday are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and some inspiring winter additions could boost their hopes of pushing their way out of relegation zone over the second half of the season.