Recently-sacked Championship boss poised for Bristol Rovers talks, report claims

Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with Matt Taylor over their vacant managerial position, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Joey Barton. Andy Mangan has led the side on a caretaker basis in the absence of a permanent manager, and he’s performed well in the temporary post.

The Gas are taking their time in the search for the perfect candidate. Plenty of names have been linked with a move to the Memorial Stadium and now, another fresh name has been mentioned in reports.

Bristol Live claims that Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with Matt Taylor, who has only been out of work since Monday. Rotherham United decided to part ways with the 41-year-old after a tough start to the Championship season but he’s keen on a swift return to the dugout and will hold discussions with the Gas.

Taylor is familiar with the south west, spending time there during his playing career. A Bristol Rovers move would mark a return to the region.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Bristol Rovers are taking their time in the search for the perfect permanent replacement for Barton. However, it will be hoped that meaningful moves can be made sooner rather than later to offer clarity on the future direction of the team for both the players and the supporters.

Taylor might have endured a tough start to this season with Rotherham United but he performed well to maintain their second-tier status last season. He impressed in his previous role with Exeter City too, helping them into League One.

Time will tell if the Taylor talks lead to anything more serious but it marks the entrance of yet another potential candidate in the race for the Bristol Rovers job.