Recall midfielder: What Blackburn Rovers should do with their 6 loaned out players in January

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to strike business in the January transfer window in an effort to boost their play-off aims.

Blackburn Rovers sit 12th in the Championship table as it stands. They’re four points off the play-offs, which they fell just short of last season.

The January transfer window isn’t too far away and the international break provides clubs with a good chance to assess their standing ahead of the New Year. One matter that Rovers need to be consider is the players out on loan from Ewood Park.

With that said, here is what Blackburn Rovers should look to do with their six loaned out players in January…

John Buckley

Buckley’s situation with Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday is being constantly monitored, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said. It’s been a tough season for the Owls and loan midfielder Buckley has seen limited opportunities.

The 24-year-old hasn’t had the easiest time at Hillsborough and if minutes continue to dwindle, a January re-evaluation may be needed. It could be wise to recall Buckley then reassess options over the course of the window.

Jack Vale

Like Buckley, Vale’s situation is one that is being monitored. The striker’s game time away from Blackburn Rovers has been limited by injuries but he’s been back in action for Lincoln City of late.

The Imps have just changed manager though, bringing in Michael Skubala. Time will tell if Vale can find a regular role under the new boss. If he does find solid minutes, it will be a great place for him to develop but if not, a winter recall could be necessary.

Georgie Gent

Blackburn Rovers left-back Gent made his first senior loan move in the summer, joining Motherwell on a season-long deal. However, amid sparse opportunities with just six substitute appearances made, a recall and a change of scenery could be best this winter.

Ethan Walker

Like Gent, winger Walker has only found brief chances off the bench in his Morecambe loan. His only starts have come in the EFL Trophy and if his Shrimps stint continues like this, Blackburn Rovers should recall him in January.

Felix Goddard

German-born goalkeeper Goddard continues to find regular chances out on loan, this time with Marine. He’s contracted to the non-league side until the end of the season and it seems logical to keep him there while he continues to get frequent starts.

Jared Harlock

Harlock joined The New Saints on a season-long loan but amid limited action for the Cymru Premier’s dominant force, he too could benefit from a new move in the winter.