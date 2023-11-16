Opinion: Leicester City shouldn’t be concerned by 180-minute blip, Foxes can make a real statement vs Watford

Leicester City had enjoyed an almost faultless 2023/24 campaign up until their last two Championship games.

Leicester City were clear at the top of the table after a superb start which saw them win 13 of their first 14 Championship fixtures. Since then, momentum has slowed slightly. The Foxes have suffered back to back defeats, coming against Leeds United then Middlesbrough.

However, any Leicester City fans concerned over the previous 180 minutes of Championship action shouldn’t be, as the Filbert Street club are still very well-placed to win promoting back to the Premier League.

After all, they are still top of the Championship table, eight points clear of 3rd placed Leeds. That is a position that any fan would have taken at the start of the season. It was also never going to be sustainable for the run of wins to continue in a league as competitive as the Championship. Indeed, winning 13 out of 14 games is a remarkable feat for the division.

Defeats to impressive opponents

Perhaps most importantly, the Foxes lost to teams that are in good form themselves. Middlesbrough have been going very well recently under Michael Carrick while Leeds United are on a run of six wins in their last seven league games.

It isn’t like Leicester City lost both games heavily either. Both were narrow 1-0 defeats, though you have to think the lack of goals will have annoyed Maresca and prompted him to work even harder on the training ground to put that right.

Leicester City’s first game after the international break is against Watford and they will be determined to get back to winning ways. If the Foxes can do that, it will send a message to the rest of the league that they are the best team in the division.

Not only that, but it will show that the two losses were nothing more than a blip in this long, challenging Championship campaign.