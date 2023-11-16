Opinion: In-form 26-year-old deserves big credit for leading Southampton’s recent revival

Southampton have had an up and down season in their bid to win promotion from the Championship, but they’ve really found their feet now.

Southampton claimed three wins in their first four fixtures but then lost four Championship games in a row, conceding 12 goals in that run. That put Russell Martin’s side under pressure, but they have since responded in style.

Since those four losses, the Saints have gone on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning six of those games. That has propelled them up to 4th place in the Championship table and Southampton are now firmly in the promotion hunt.

A man who deserves credit for helping to lead the recent Saints revival is club captain Adam Armstrong.

The 26-year-old has lead the line in style in recent weeks. During the unbeaten run, he has contributed four goals and two assists.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

An influential role

Armstrong was vital to the beginning of the run as he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Leeds United. He also scored in the 2-1 win over West Brom just prior to the international break, helping the unbeaten run going.

Armstrong has played in every Championship fixture for Southampton so far this season, and ensuring that he stays fit could be key to the team’s chances of winning promotion. At the moment, they sit nine points adrift of joint league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who are both level on points.

But if they can keep this unbeaten run going, then Armstrong and his teammates will be confident that they can reel in the top two in the weeks and months ahead. There is plenty of time to do so too; the Saints still have 30 league games left to play.

After a fairly uninspiring start under Martin, Southampton look to have got their act together. The club are in the thick of the promotion picture and skipper Armstrong deserves to have his efforts highlighted.