Northern Irish boss mentioned as another potential contender for Bristol Rovers job

Bristol Rovers’ search for a new boss has now seen Neil Lennon mentioned as a potential option, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers’ hunt for a new boss has seen a whole host of names linked with the post. As of yet though, no one has taken the reins at the Memorial Stadium, leaving Andy Mangan in charge on a caretaker basis.

Mangan has done a good job at the helm though, overseeing four wins and a draw across his five games in charge. Rumours have been rife over who could take the Bristol Rovers job after Joey Barton’s exit and now, yet another name has been mentioned in reports.

Writing on X, reporter Witcoop has said that Neil Lennon is a name that has been mentioned.

As now reported, Matt Taylor is someone Bristol Rovers are keen to speak to after he left Rotherham. Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is another name who has been mentioned with the club taking their time to find the right man. #BRFC #bristolrovers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) November 16, 2023

Lennon is currently out of work and has been for just over a year. He left Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in October 2022 after around seven months in the job.

As the search for Barton’s replacement extends further, Lennon is just the latest to emerge as a potential candidate. It seems Bristol Rovers are certainly casting a wide net in their bid to get their next appointment bang on.

The patient approach seems logical given the Gas’ desire to push on, and while caretaker boss Mangan maintains this good form, it means the need for a replacement isn’t exactly immediate. However, getting in a new boss sooner rather than later will give Mangan, the squad and the fans some clarity on the direction the League One club is looking to head in moving forward.

Lennon, 52, is an experienced boss, spending much of his career in the dugout with Celtic. He won the Scottish Premiership five times with the Bhoys and has also spent spells in charge of Bolton Wanderers and Hibernian.