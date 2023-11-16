Neil Critchley names the Blackpool fringe man who has given him ‘food for thought’ ahead of Shrewsbury tie

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has admitted that forward Jake Beesley has given him something to think about after his impressive return to the side.

Blackpool sit 8th in the League One table as it stands, just outside of the play-off places. One reason behind their absence from the top-six could be the number of goals scored.

Blackpool have scored a respectable 24 goals in the league so far but six of the teams ahead of them in League One have scored more goals. The club may need to up their firepower, and returning striker Beesley could be given a chance to boost their attacking output.

The forward scored both of Blackpool’s goals in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Morecombe. Those were Beesley’s first goals of the season, marking an impressive return to action amid limited minutes this season.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley has admitted his goals have given him ‘food for thought’, saying:

“I’m really pleased for Bees because it’s been a tough period for him, but his attitude is fantastic. He’s so willing to work to get better, and he wants to keep improving.

“He’s given me food for thought, and that’s the message to the players when they get an opportunity.”

Beesley has not featured for Blackpool in recent weeks. His start in the EFL Trophy tie was the player’s first appearance for the Tangerines since a game against Wycombe Wanderers in September.

Back in the team

Perhaps a reason that Beelsey had been dropped is that he had played seven league games without finding the back of the net. That is obviously a real problem for a striker.

However, as Blackpool manager Critchley has stated, Beesley is striving to get better, and that looks to have paid off in the win over Morecambe. The proof will be if Beesley returns to the Blackpool squad in their next league game, which is against Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders will be determined to emerge victorious this weekend after three third-tier games without a victory.