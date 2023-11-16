‘Need to address it’ – Mowbray issues challenge to Sunderland strikers ahead of January transfer decision

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has told his players to give him a reason not to sign a new striker in the January window.

Sunderland sit in 6th place in the Championship table and are on course to replicate last season’s top six finish.

They have scored 27 goals, which is nine less than the league’s top scorers, 2nd placed Ipswich Town. When it comes to how the goals have been shared out, there is a one player who is by far the top scorer – Jack Clarke. He has scored nine goals, with the next best goal tally just three.

That has to be a bit of a worry for Mowbray, with none of the strikers finding much form in front of goal. With that in mind, the Sunderland boss has issued a challenge to his frontmen.

He told the Sunderland Echo:

“We’ve talked about the striker position, these lads have a brilliant opportunity. If they’re not scoring a goal and they’ve all played 10, 15 games each and no goals then something is wrong and we need to address it.

“But that’s every position. If the centre-halves can’t keep a clean sheet, if the goalie keeps throwing the ball in his own net, that’s what you do constantly, you have to keep moving forward.”

In the players’ own hands

Ahead of the January transfer window opening, the Black Cats play nine games. Those fixtures could determine if Mowbray and Sunderland need to make some additions to the striking department at the club.

It is in the players’ own hands to ensure that they score on a regular basis, meaning that no more strikers need to be signed.

One issue that could complicate matters is the future of prolific winger Clarke. He has been in great form for Sunderland this season and as a result, rumours over his future have been persisting in recent weeks.

Mowbray and Sunderland are doing well at the moment, but the chance to add more goals to the team will always be welcomed. It seems things will depend on just what the current crop of strikers can produce in the coming weeks though.